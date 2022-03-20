Multiplier (BMXX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,420.00

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $13,046.38 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

