MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $503.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. Analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 432.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 115.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

