Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MYE opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

