National Bankshares Trims National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.