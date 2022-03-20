National Bankshares Trims National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
