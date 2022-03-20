National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.56) to GBX 1,105 ($14.37) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

