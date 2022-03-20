Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $649.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

