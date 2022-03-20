Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.