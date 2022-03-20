Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nephros has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nephros in the fourth quarter worth $646,532,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

