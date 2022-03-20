Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

