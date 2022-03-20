NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $66,347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after buying an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

NetApp stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

