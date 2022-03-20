New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 18,999 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,918,000 after purchasing an additional 119,515 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

