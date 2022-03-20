New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hologic by 10.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

