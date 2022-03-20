New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after buying an additional 2,432,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

