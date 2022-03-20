New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.