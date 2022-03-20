New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $966,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of MKTX opened at $353.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $546.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.