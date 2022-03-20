New Potomac Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

