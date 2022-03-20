New Potomac Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

