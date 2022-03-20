New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.75 Average PT from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYMT stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

