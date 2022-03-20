Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $368.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

