NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of NexGen Energy worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.67. 2,097,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,850. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

