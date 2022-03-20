NextDAO (NAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143,170.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.03 million and $143,170.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001944 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,301,887,805 coins and its circulating supply is 2,261,655,695 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

