Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$15.30 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EFRTF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

