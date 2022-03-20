NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $162.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

