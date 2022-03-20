NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,318,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,585,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
