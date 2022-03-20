NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,318,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,585,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.