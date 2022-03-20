Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Noah stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $8,254,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Noah by 186.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 24.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

