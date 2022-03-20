Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
NOAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.76.
Noah stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $49.88.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
