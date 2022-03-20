Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 604,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company has a market cap of £7.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.10.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

