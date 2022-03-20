Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after buying an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

OVV opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $50.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.