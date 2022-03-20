Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,093,878 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $98,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,057,000 after buying an additional 186,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CAG stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

