Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

