Nordea Investment Management AB Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $561.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day moving average is $507.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.