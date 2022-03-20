Nordea Investment Management AB Has $75.53 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,884,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,087 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $75,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.