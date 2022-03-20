Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 110,667 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,667 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $59,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $69.27 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.