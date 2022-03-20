Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,276 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 828,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $129,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,461,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 216,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,648,000 after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

