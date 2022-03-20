Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 365,225 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,207,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $113,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,982,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE RF opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

