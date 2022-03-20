Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,052 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $88,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

