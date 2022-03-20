Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,305 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,278 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Perficient were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

