Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 850 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Repligen were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $191.43 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

