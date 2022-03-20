North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $435.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.