Northland Securities Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $13.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Telos will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

