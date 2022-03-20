Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $427.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.44. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $307.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

