Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 293.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

