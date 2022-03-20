O3Swap (O3) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.84 or 0.06976204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.37 or 0.99806496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041432 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

