Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Oak Street Health by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oak Street Health by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

