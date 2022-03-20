Oddz Price Reaches $0.11 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $258,082.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.09 or 0.06883675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.54 or 0.99973159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.