Oikos Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $66,912.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

