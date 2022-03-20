Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,659,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.