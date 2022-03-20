OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. OneSpan has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

