Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

