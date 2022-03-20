Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Tops $12.49 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $372,539.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

