Oppenheimer Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to “Outperform”

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.05. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

